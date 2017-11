Daniel Gallemore was put away early by Mike Kyle.

A kick to the body was there for Gallemore early. Gallemore seemed to have covered up. Kyle moved forward and landed multiple knees and strikes. The two exchanged strikes and once again Gallemore covered up. An uppercut followed by knees by Kyle ended the fight.

A bizarre showing for Gallemore, who appeared to be bothered by his eye.

Final Result: Mike Kyle def. Daniel Gallemore via TKO (strikes) – R1, 1:01