PFL Fight Night: Timur Valiev Submits Josenaldo Silva in Third Round

Josenaldo Silva had no answer for the ground game of Timur Valiev.

A counter right hand was there for Silva early. Valiev caught a kick to press his opponent near the fence. He took his opponent down. He moved to the back of Silva. Silva improved his position, but Valiev forced him back down. Silva was able to get to guard. Valiev rained down some elbows near the end of the round.

Silva came out guns blazing in the second round. He had another kick caught. Valiev got him to the ground. Valiev moved to full mount. He settled for half-guard and reigned down some strikes. Blood trickled down the face of Silva as the second stanza came to a close.

Silva opened the first round with a right hand. Valiev shot in and scored yet another takedown. Silva landed from the bottom and attempted to get back up. Valiev got the back and earned a rear-naked choke submission win.

Final Result: Timur Valiev def. Josenaldo Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 2:12