PFL Free Fight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Josh Copeland Title Bout (Video)

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) keeps rolling out free fights.

Showcased in this video is the heavyweight title bout between champion Blagoy Ivanov and Josh Copeland. The two did battle at WSOF 31 back in June 2016. Ivanov won the bout via unanimous decision and retained the WSOF heavyweight title. Ivanov will meet Caio Alencar tomorrow night (Nov. 2) at PFL: Fight Night.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“World Series of Fighting Heavyweight Championship Fight featuring titleholder Blagoy Ivanov versus challenger Josh Copeland.”