PFL Free Fight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Shawn Jordan (Video)

The Professional Fighters League has uploaded a new free fight.

This time, it’s the heavyweight clash between Blagoy Ivanov and Shawn Jordan. The two clashed back in March 2017. Ivanov won the bout via first-round TKO and retained the World Series of Fighting heavyweight title.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“On the heels of the wildly successful, sold-out WSOFNYC mega-event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, WSOF returned to the Empire State when it visited Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. WSOF35 featured a heavyweight championship main event between reigning kingpin Blagoy Ivanov (14-1) and No. 1 contender Shawn “Savage” Jordan (19-7).”