PFL Free Fight: Jason High vs. Caros Fodor (Video)

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has uploaded a new free fight.

This time, it’s the lightweight clash between Jason High and Caros Fodor. The two clashed back in June 2017. High won the bout via unanimous decision. It was his first victory since June 2016.

The bout was featured on the main card of PFL’s event in Daytona Beach, Florida. This was High’s 27th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. As for Fodor, it was his 17th bout as a professional. He fell to 11-6 after the defeat. High improved his record to 21-6.

“The Kansas City Bandit” currently doesn’t have another fight booked.