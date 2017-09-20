PFL Free Fight: Jon Fitch vs. Brian Foster Title Bout (Video)

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) keeps rolling out free fights.

Showcased in this video is the welterweight title bout between champion Jon Fitch and Brian Foster. The two did battle in the first PFL event back in June 2017. Fitch won the bout via second-round submission and retained the PFL welterweight title.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Welterweight legend Jon Fitch battled Brian Foster at the Professional Fighters League’s inaugural event on the infield at historic Daytona International Speedway during Coke Zero 400 Weekend. WSOF’s last Welterweight Champion earned his first finish in 10 years in this action-packed back-and-forth brawl.”