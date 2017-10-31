PFL Free Fight: Lance Palmer vs. Rick Glenn Title Bout (Video)

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) keeps rolling out free fights.

Showcased in this video is the featherweight title bout between Lance Palmer and Rick Glenn. The two did battle at WSOF 16 back in Dec. 2014. Palmer won the bout via third-round submission and captured the WSOF featherweight title. Palmer will meet Steven Siler this Thursday night (Nov. 2) at PFL: Fight Night.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“WSOF crowned a new featherweight champion at WSOF16 after Lance Palmer tapped out titleholder Rick Glenn. With many of his Team Alpha Male teammates on hand, Palmer (9-1) used a third-round rear-naked choke to tap out Rick Glenn (15-3-1) and end his 13-fight unbeaten streak. The fight was broadcast live on NBCSN from the McClellan Conference Center in Sacramento, Calif.”