PFL Preview: Exclusive Interview With Daniel Gallemore

Daniel Gallemore is in the perfect situation right now. He is training with some of the best Heavyweights in the world on a regular basis, he has won his last three fights in a row, and he is getting the opportunity to fight a big name in the sport tonight at Fight Night DC.

Gallemore may be 32 years old, but he doesn’t have a lot of “MMA miles” on him. If that is something you see important. In just 10 pro fights he has Bellator experience and is a multi time Victory FC champion.

I had the opportunity to speak with Dan before the fight about his thoughts on Mike Kyle, if he plans on signing with PFL for the 2018 season, and his thoughts on the current heavyweight division.



Make sure to watch Fight Night DC which takes place tonight at 8:30 pm ET / 7: 30 pm CT in Washington D.C. The fight for the children charity benefits from all the proceeds and you can watch it all on YouTube, Facebook, and numerous other social media outlets.

