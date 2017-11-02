PFL Preview: Exclusive Interview With Lance “The Party” Palmer

Lance Palmer is no stranger to having a target on his back. As a four time All-American at Ohio State University, Palmer has been getting everyone’s best since before he could drive.

Palmer was a two time Featherweight Champion for World Series of Fighting before the companies re-branding earlier this year. Now under the new Professional Fighters League name, Palmer looks to set himself up for 2018. Palmer fights former UFC fighter and long time vet Steven Siler tonight at the Fight Night charity event in Washington D.C.

I was able to speak with Palmer before the fight about his thoughts on Siler, what the camp was like with Cody Garbrandt fighting around the same time, and what his thoughts are with the “season” set up for 2018.



Make sure to watch Fight Night DC which takes place tonight at 8:30 pm ET / 7: 30 pm CT in Washington D.C. The fight for the children charity benefits from all the proceeds and you can watch it all on YouTube, Facebook, and numerous other social media outlets.

