PFL Preview: Exclusve Interview With Steven Siler

At only 30 years old, Steven Siler has already been fighting for almost 13 years. An achievement that is going to be seen less and less as the sport matures. When he steps into the cage on Thursday night, it will be his 46th professional fight.

After the Ultimate Fighter and a long stint in the UFC Siler has posted a 6-3 record and looks to get back in the win column when he fights Lance Palmer tonight in Washington D.C.

Before the fight I had the opportunity to talk with Siler about what the last 12 years have been like, what it’s like being in the training room with a bunch old old school veterans, and what he expects to com of the new PFL format in 2018.



Make sure to watch Fight Night DC which takes place tonight at 8:30 pm ET / 7: 30 pm CT in Washington D.C. The fight for the children charity benefits from all the proceeds and you can watch it all on YouTube, Facebook, and numerous other social media outlets.

