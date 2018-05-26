Phil Davis: I Want The Belt Back

Phil Davis talks to the media at Bellator 200

By
Dylan Chambers
-
0
Credit: Bellator

Phil Davis spoke to the media at Bellator 200 after his astonishing head kick knockout win against Linton Vassell. Davis believes that he is the number one contender in the light heavyweight division. He wants a shot at the title, but he understands that this is unlikely to be his next fight because Ryan Bader is currently involved in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

He speaks about his knockout, the Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, the state of the division and much more. Watch Below:

Join the new MMANews Fantasy League - Powered by UFC Pick 'Em

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR