Phil Davis: I Want The Belt Back

Phil Davis spoke to the media at Bellator 200 after his astonishing head kick knockout win against Linton Vassell. Davis believes that he is the number one contender in the light heavyweight division. He wants a shot at the title, but he understands that this is unlikely to be his next fight because Ryan Bader is currently involved in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

He speaks about his knockout, the Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, the state of the division and much more. Watch Below: