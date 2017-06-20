Phil Davis Plans on Punishing Ryan Bader at Bellator 180

Phil Davis is the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion and he plans on keeping his gold after fighting Ryan Bader this Saturday night (June 24).

Davis will go one-on-one with “Darth” inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be the main event of Bellator 180. The fight airs live and free on Spike.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Davis said he can’t even bring himself to watch his first bout with Bader:

“I think I only watched one round, got pissed and turned it off. To me it wasn’t controversial, I’m not going to protest it. Once they say it’s a loss, I’m like, ‘cool, time to move on and get better.’ To me, there is no like, ‘oh, I didn’t really lose.’ Forget that. It’s just, ‘okay, you lost, now what are you going to do?’ And that also went into me not watching it.”

Davis then went on to say that Bader is in for a rude awakening if he thinks the rematch will play out like the first.

“I like wins and losses. When you lose, there is no excuse to lose, and I don’t want to say to Ryan, ‘oh you didn’t really win.’ You know what, ‘you won, and now I’m going to punish you for it,’ that’s how I feel about it.”