Phil Davis Says he Would Love a Light Heavyweight Title Rematch

Phil Davis is eyeing a Bellator light heavyweight title rematch.

This past Friday night (Nov. 3), Davis took on Leo Leite inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The bout was featured on the main card of Bellator 186. “Mr. Wonderful” won the bout via unanimous decision.

At the post-fight press conference, Davis said that while he’s eyeing a title rematch against Ryan Bader, he wouldn’t mind fighting Muhammed Lawal if he can stay healthy (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Absolutely (I deserve a title shot). It’s about going out there and really pushing the pace and pushing the action and giving the fans what they want. I need ‘Mo’ to show up for a fight. He’s a great fighter, but he just gets injured. … I’m down for anything. … I would love to fight for the belt – any time, anywhere. But if someone wants to fight me first, I’m open to it.”