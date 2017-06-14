Phil Davis Says His Move to Bellator Was ‘Never About Vindication’

Phil Davis didn’t leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for the reason some may have thought.

“Mr. Wonderful” signed with Bellator back in 2015. He is 4-0 under the promotion and is the current light heavyweight champion. He’ll defend his title against Ryan Bader at Bellator 180 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Davis explained why he made the jump to Bellator two years ago:

“My move was never about vindication; it was just about making the best decision for me. I left the UFC for a better opportunity and it’s been awesome. Before that I left a different promotion for a better opportunity (in the UFC). Every time I leave a promotion it’s for a better opportunity.”

While Davis is happy with staying at light heavyweight, he isn’t ruling out a fight at heavyweight.

“I wouldn’t put it (a move to heavyweight) out of the question, but as of right now I’m happy. The problem is that if you say ‘Yeah, I’d go up to heavyweight’ then people want to know who you’d fight and there’s not really a person I would say right now that I’m eager to fight. Right now what I’d say is that the more comfortable I become in the sport, the more I could see myself doing it.”