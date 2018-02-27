Phil Davis vs. Linton Vassell Announced For Bellator 200

Phil Davis and Linton Vassell will do battle in a major Bellator event.

Bellator 200 will take place on May 25. The event goes down inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London. Already booked for the card is a middleweight title bout between champion Rafael Carvalho and Gegard Mousasi. Michael Page is also set to meet David Rickles.

A New Match-up

Today (Feb. 27) Bellator announced that Davis will take on Vassell. In his last outing, Davis earned a unanimous decision victory over Leonardo Leite. Meanwhile, Vassell fell short in his bid for the light heavyweight title against Ryan Bader.

Bellator 200 will air live on the Paramount Network. The card is expected to air via tape delay. In the past, Viacom has showed that they aren’t committed to airing overseas events live even dating back to when the UFC was on Spike.

As of this writing, Bellator 200 doesn’t have a main event. Stick with MMANews.com for more details on the event as they become available.

