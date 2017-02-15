Phillipe Nover Becomes Second UFC Fighter in a Week to Retire

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: AP / Eraldo Peres

After suffering his third straight loss, Phillipe Nover has decided to hang up his gloves.

Nover took to his Twitter account to announce his retirement. Nover leaves the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) with a record of 11-8-1. Nover was a highly touted prospect during his run on season eight of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). He lost in the lightweight finals to Efrain Escudero.

His record inside the Octagon is 1-6. That’s not including his three victories in the TUF house. You can read his retirement announcement below:

“I just want to thank Dana White, (UFC matchmaker) Sean Shelby, and the UFC for giving me the opportunity throughout the years. This was my last MMA (fight). (It’s) time to hang it up.”

Nover becomes the second UFC competitor this week to call it quits. James Moontasri also retired, saying he was proud of what he was able to accomplish and is ready for the next chapter in his life.

For “The Filipino Assassin,” the next step is getting his master’s degree. The former TUF runner-up revealed what he’ll be going to school for.

“I’ll be starting school for my master’s degree to become a Nurse Practitioner. Time to focus on my future.”

