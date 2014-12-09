PHOTO: CM Punk Trains With King Mo, Roy Nelson & Rener Gracie At Syndicate MMA

While CM Punk has yet to officially choose his MMA training team, he has been staying busy working out with various well-known names from the MMA community.

Below is a photo from the official Twitter page of Bellator Light Heavyweight contender Muhammed Lawal (King Mo), which features himself, Punk, Roy Nelson and Rener Gracie together at Syndicate MMA.

OTHER CM PUNK LINKS:

– Chael Sonnen Says CM Punk’s First UFC Opponent Is A Known Name

– VIDEO: In-Depth, 20 Minute Backstage Interview With CM Punk Covering Everything

– VIDEO: CM Punk Makes UFC Signing Announcement With Joe Rogan

– VIDEO: CM Punk On The UFC 181 Post-Show On FOX Sports 1

– VIDEO: CM Punk Press Conference With Reporters After UFC 181

– PHOTOS: CM Punk & His Wife, WWE Diva AJ Lee Backstage At UFC 181

– Details On CM Punk’s UFC Debut, His Competition & More

– Phil Baroni Threatens To Break “Whiney B*tch” CM Punk’s Neck

– Rener Gracie Talks About CM Punk’s Chances In An MMA Fight

– VIDEO: CM Punk Shows Off His MMA Skills

Talk about this on our official FACEBOOK page, or on our official TWITTER page. You can also talk about it in our popular FORUMS.