PHOTO: CM Punk Trains With King Mo, Roy Nelson & Rener Gracie At Syndicate MMA

While CM Punk has yet to officially choose his MMA training team, he has been staying busy working out with various well-known names from the MMA community.
Below is a photo from the official Twitter page of Bellator Light Heavyweight contender Muhammed Lawal (King Mo), which features himself, Punk, Roy Nelson and Rener Gracie together at Syndicate MMA.
Training with @RenerGracie @roynelsonmma & @CMPunk at @SyndicateMMA in Las Vegas ! pic.twitter.com/wMUOgjdLPa
— King Mo (@KingMoFH) December 7, 2014
@colemillerATT @KingMoFH @roynelsonmma @CMPunk @SyndicateMMA negative. He was death griping my rib cage.
— Rener Gracie (@RenerGracie) December 7, 2014
