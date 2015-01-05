PHOTOS: CM Punk And His Wife AJ Lee, Shaquille O’Neal & Others At UFC 182

CM Punk, who took part in a UFC Fight Club Q&A and appeared on the official UFC 182 pre-show on FOX Sports 1 this past Saturday night, was also in attendance during the event with his wife, WWE Diva AJ Lee.

Below is a photo of the happy couple sitting together during the show.

As noted, Punk officially begins his MMA training with Roufus Sport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin today (Monday, January 5th.)

AJ Lee and CM Punk "The Best Couple in The World" at UFC 182. #AJPunk #RT. pic.twitter.com/8j5hEWKDYL — LιndaLee. (@lindalama1) January 4, 2015

Also from this past weekend, courtesy of Women’s MMA fighter Paige Vanzant’s Twitter page, on page two is a photo of Punk and his wife out to dinner with Urijah Faber, T.J. Dillashaw and other notable names in Las Vegas.