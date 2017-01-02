Photo: Special Moment Between UFC Champion Cody Garbrandt & Urijah Faber

Following UFC 207, the cheering from Team Alpha Male was deafening.

Thanks to Cody Garbrandt, the squad had finally dethroned Dominick Cruz and had the UFC bantamweight title once more in their grasp. Former TAM fighter T.J. Dillashaw held the title when he was competing out of the camp, but had not won it from Cruz.

Backstage, Garbrandt and the leader of the team, Urijah Faber, shared a moment of embrace and reflection.

Thankful for @UrijahFaber & the road he has paved. I couldn't have chosen a better role model to look up to during my journey to the top!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RkWhOp0Awg — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 2, 2017

Faber retired following a win last month over Brad Pickett, while Garbrandt has already stated he plans to give Cruz a rematch after claiming the title with a convincing decision victory.