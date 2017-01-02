Photo: Special Moment Between UFC Champion Cody Garbrandt & Urijah Faber

MMA News
By on January 2, 2017

Following , the cheering from Team Alpha Male was deafening.

Thanks to , the squad had finally dethroned Dominick Cruz and had the UFC bantamweight title once more in their grasp. Former TAM fighter T.J. Dillashaw held the title when he was competing out of the camp, but had not won it from Cruz.

Backstage, Garbrandt and the leader of the team, , shared a moment of embrace and reflection.

Faber retired following a win last month over Brad Pickett, while Garbrandt has already stated he plans to give Cruz a rematch after claiming the title with a convincing decision victory.

