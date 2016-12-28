Photos: Rousey Participating In Some Pre-Fight Traditions Ahead Of UFC 207

While she won’t be participating in much MMA-related media heading into her Octagon return on Friday, that doesn’t mean Ronda Rousey isn’t taking part in some of the usual pre-fight rituals fighters go through in the UFC.

Featured below are some recent Instagram entries via the official UFC Instagram page, which shows Rousey taking studio photos in her UFC fight gear, signing UFC 207 fight posters and other memorabilia, as well as a clip of her receiving a special gift from Marvel Comics, which was featured in episode two of UFC 207 Embedded.

Ronda Rousey attempts to regain the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship from current champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view event, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us here on 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the show.

The return of @RondaRousey is underway!! #UFC207 A video posted by ufc (@ufc) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:37pm PST

Three Days until the return #UFC207 A photo posted by ufc (@ufc) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:11am PST

Episode ✌️ #UFC207 Embedded | LIVE NOW | 🔹🔹 Link in Bio 🔹🔹 A video posted by ufc (@ufc) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:31pm PST