Pic: Invicta FC 29 Fighter Suffers Nasty Broken Finger

Last night’s Invicta FC 29 event crowned a new bantamweight champion and saw someone suffer quite the finger break.

Invicta FC 29 took place inside the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. In the main event, former Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champion Sarah Kaufman took on Katharina Lehner. The bout was contested for the vacant Invicta FC bantamweight title. Kaufman captured the gold with a third-round submission.

The event also saw former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight Pearl Gonzalez in action. She took on Barbara Acioly in a catchweight bout. Gonzalez earned a first-round submission win via armbar.

One fight on the card ended in an anti-climatic and nasty way. Julia Avila and Marciea Allen shared the cage for just 49 seconds. That’s because Avila broke her finger and the fight was stopped. Allen was given the TKO win due to injury.

You can see what transpired at the 1:40 mark:

If you’re thinking a broken finger isn’t much to end a fight, then think again. You can actually see bone sticking out of Avila’s finger. You can view the image below, but be warned it is not a pretty sight.