Pic: Luke Rockhold’s Leg Looks Grotesque

Luke Rockhold’s leg has seen better days.

Rockhold isn’t expected to be back inside the Octagon anytime soon. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder’s last bout was back in February. Rockhold was knocked out by Yoel Romero, which meant he failed to capture interim gold. Romero went on to take on Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 225.

Unfortunately for Rockhold, he injured his leg while training back in March. There were hopes that he’d be able to compete against Alexander Gustafsson this summer, but that obviously won’t happen. Rockhold confirmed that cutting weight is too much and that he’ll move up to light heavyweight, but those plans will have to wait.

Rockhold told Ariel Helwani that it’ll be a while before he can even kick:

[GRAPHIC] In other news, here’s an update on @LukeRockhold’s injured leg. Doctors say it’ll be approximately three months before he can use it for kicking, he tells me. pic.twitter.com/uakpOK2XGV — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 13, 2018

Rockhold hasn’t had the best of luck as of late. He’s gone 1-2 in his last three outings. His upset knockout loss at the hands of Michael Bisping left many criticizing him. Even in his win against David Branch, many blasted Rockhold for leaving his hands too low as if he wasn’t taking the fight seriously. Time will tell if Rockhold can silence the doubters.

When Luke Rockhold returns, who do you want to see him matched up with?