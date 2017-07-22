Pic: Official Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Poster Revealed

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Getty Images

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather now have an official poster for their Aug. 26 showdown.

McGregor and Mayweather wrapped up a tour that stopped at four cities and three countries. They’ll do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Last night (July 21), Showtime released the official poster for the highly anticipated “super fight.” You can check it out below:

The “Notorious” and “Money” tour first stopped in Los Angeles. The pressers then took place in Toronto, Brooklyn, and London. From here on, it’s all preparation without media obligations.

What do you think of the poster? Does it even matter if a poster is plain or creative? Let us know in the comment section below.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera Feels He’ll Crack Rankings With UFC on FOX 25 Win

0
Marlon Vera is eyeing a spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight rankings. Tonight (July 22), Vera will step inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Pic: Official Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Poster Revealed

0
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather now have an official poster for their Aug. 26 showdown. McGregor and Mayweather wrapped up a tour that stopped at...
Dana White Conor McGregor

Dana White on UFC’s Future After McGregor: ‘There Will be New Stars’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White doesn't sound too worried if Conor McGregor decides to hang up his gloves soon. McGregor is due for...
Alex Oliveira

Alex Oliveira on Fight With Ryan LaFlare: ‘It’s Going to be Too Easy’

0
Alex Oliveira believes his bout with Ryan LaFlare tonight (July 22) will be a breeze. "Cowboy" will step inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale,...
Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi: ‘There’s a Method to Conor McGregor’s Madness’

0
Paulie Malignaggi is giving credit where it's due. Malignaggi was recently called upon to join Conor McGregor's camp in his preparation for Floyd Mayweather. "Notorious"...
Load more