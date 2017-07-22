Pic: Official Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Poster Revealed

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather now have an official poster for their Aug. 26 showdown.

McGregor and Mayweather wrapped up a tour that stopped at four cities and three countries. They’ll do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Last night (July 21), Showtime released the official poster for the highly anticipated “super fight.” You can check it out below:

The “Notorious” and “Money” tour first stopped in Los Angeles. The pressers then took place in Toronto, Brooklyn, and London. From here on, it’s all preparation without media obligations.

What do you think of the poster? Does it even matter if a poster is plain or creative? Let us know in the comment section below.