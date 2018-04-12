Pic: Tony Ferguson’s Stitched up Knee Following Surgery

Tony Ferguson has shared the aftermath of his recent surgery.

Ferguson was scheduled to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov to determine who would become the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. The two were supposed to fight in the main event of UFC 223. That didn’t happen as Ferguson tore ligaments in his knee.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway was going to fill in, but he ended up being deemed medically unfit to compete due to the amount of weight he was cutting. It was Al Iaquinta who ended up meeting “The Eagle” on April 7. Nurmagomedov earned a unanimous decision victory and walked out of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY with gold.

In the meantime, Ferguson has been recovering from surgery. He recently posted a picture of the aftermath, which you can see below:

#TeamElCucuy I Hate Sitting On The Sidelines, but “belt or no belt I won’t allow that to define me…” This Is #MyRoadToRecoveryXT #TonyFergusonMMA SnapJitsu™️ #SnapDownCity 🙏😌 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 -Champ pic.twitter.com/L7VjrgaF5H — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 12, 2018

Ferguson won the interim lightweight title against Kevin Lee back in Oct. 2017. “El Cucuy” earned a submission victory in the third round. Due to the injury and how long the division has been held up by Conor McGregor, both Ferguson and McGregor were stripped of their gold.

There is no timetable on Ferguson’s return. It is believed that Nurmagomedov will defend his championship at least once before talks of rebooking “The Eagle” vs. Ferguson can commence.