Picture: Wanderlei Silva Looking Lean, Sharp in Bellator MMA Gloves

Recently, Bellator MMA officials released several promotional pictures of Ryan Bader, Lorenz Larkin and others.
Now, we have an updated look at Wanderlei Silva.
FIRST LOOK at the 'Axe Murderer' @wandfc in #BellatorMMA gloves!#BellatorNYC ➡️ https://t.co/ph86yAreRO pic.twitter.com/w5i7s1HJgn
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 3, 2017
Silva will return later this year when he meets Chael Sonnen in the main event of Bellator 180 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two will headline the pay-per-view portion of the card.