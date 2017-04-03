Picture: Wanderlei Silva Looking Lean, Sharp in Bellator MMA Gloves

Dana Becker
Wanderlei Silva
Image Credit: AP

Recently, Bellator MMA officials released several promotional pictures of Ryan Bader, Lorenz Larkin and others.

Now, we have an updated look at Wanderlei Silva.

Silva will return later this year when he meets Chael Sonnen in the main event of Bellator 180 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two will headline the pay-per-view portion of the card.

