Dustin Poirier Confident He Can Land a Title Shot With Conor McGregor by Beating Eddie Alvarez

Dustin Poirier sees “the biggest fight of his life” against Eddie Alvarez, primarily as he sees it opening a gate to the UFC title held by Conor McGregor.

Poirier and former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez meet at UFC 211 on May 13 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. While his motivation is at an all-time high, “The Diamond” is unsure Alvarez will be approaching this fight with the same level of tenacity:

“A win over Eddie Alvarez would put me right there fighting for the title,” Poirier recently said on an appearance on MMAJunkie Radio. “He might not have the same motivation he had on his climb to that belt,” Poirier added. “I know this: This is the biggest fight of my life, and Eddie’s probably thinking it’s not the biggest fight of his life. I don’t know what’s going on with Eddie, but I hope he’s busting his ass.”

Poirer was enjoying a four-fight win streak subsequent to his defeat to Conor McGregor in Las Vegas in 2014. A loss to Michael Johnson in September last year was quickly forgotten with a Performance of the Night against Jim Miller in February; Poirier is looking to use the momentum of that victory in order to launch an assault at the top of the 155-pound tree:

“That would put me at 6-1 in the lightweight division with a win over the former champ,” Poirier said. “It’s not like I’m a guy who just stumbled into the top 10. … I’ve been in title eliminator fights before at featherweight. I’m not a new guy to the block, and I’ve been putting in work. “This guy was just a champion. If I go out there and put a stamp on Eddie Alvarez, I think I’m one win away.”

In a division as thoroughly stacked with talent as at 155-pounds, competition is as tough as it gets in the top ten. The champion (Conor McGregor) will be expected to make an announcement on his future within the UFC and will invariably bring order back to the division once he does so, despite which course he will take. Poirier, for now, is focusing on what will be a make or break fight on his part.