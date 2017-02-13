Dustin Poirier Provides Injury Update Following “Fight of the Night” Bout

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Image Credit: Rafael Suanes of USA Today Sports

Poirier confirms via social media that he has not suffered any significant damage

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Dustin Poirier’s bout with Jim Miller earned the “Fight of the Night” prize at Saturday’s UFC 208 pay-per-view (PPV) event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

While there was no real competition for the “Fight of the Night” title on a card which failed to deliver much in terms of excitement, the bout itself was perhaps the only real stand out bout of the bunch.

Miller’s excessive kicking was rumored to have injured Poirier, but fans will undoubtedly be happy to learn that no considerable damage has been sustained. “The Diamond” took to twitter to confirm that no broken bones or other injuries to that degree had been suffered as a result of the action:

The lightweight fan favorite’s victory takes him to 5-1 following his return to lightweight, where he is ranked at a modest #10 in the UFC’s official rankings. Adjustments to rankings following UFC 208 could see his stock rise higher when changes are made this week.

You watch highlights of Dustin Poirier’s “Fight of the Night” performance v Jim Miller here.

LATEST NEWS

Stipe Miocic on JDS Rematch: ‘It Won’t be Like Last Time, I Want to...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Stipe Miocic is expecting a different fight when he defends his title against Junior dos Santos in a rematch at UFC 211. Their first encounter...

Referee Trainer Addresses de Randamie’s ‘Legal or Illegal Shots’ Debate

Adam Haynes -
0
UFC 208's main event saw the inaugural women’s featherweight title up for grabs in a controversial bout between Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm. Following the fight,...

Ian McCall Released From The Hospital, May Undergo More Tests

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
The past couple of years have been disastrous for Ian McCall. "Uncle Creepy" has had some of the worst luck ever seen in the Ultimate...

Dustin Poirier Provides Injury Update Following “Fight of the Night” Bout

Adam Haynes -
0
Poirier confirms via social media that he has not suffered any significant damage Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Dustin Poirier's bout with Jim Miller earned...

UFC Fight Night 105: Volkanovski Claims He Will Not Fight

Adam Haynes -
0
Ten days after UFC officials confirmed that Volkanovski would fight on Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 105 card in Canada, he is no longer part...