Dustin Poirier Provides Injury Update Following “Fight of the Night” Bout

Poirier confirms via social media that he has not suffered any significant damage

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Dustin Poirier’s bout with Jim Miller earned the “Fight of the Night” prize at Saturday’s UFC 208 pay-per-view (PPV) event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

While there was no real competition for the “Fight of the Night” title on a card which failed to deliver much in terms of excitement, the bout itself was perhaps the only real stand out bout of the bunch.

Miller’s excessive kicking was rumored to have injured Poirier, but fans will undoubtedly be happy to learn that no considerable damage has been sustained. “The Diamond” took to twitter to confirm that no broken bones or other injuries to that degree had been suffered as a result of the action:

I'm ok no broken bones. Just a lot of pain and swelling https://t.co/rO2QZJNMN1 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 13, 2017

The lightweight fan favorite’s victory takes him to 5-1 following his return to lightweight, where he is ranked at a modest #10 in the UFC’s official rankings. Adjustments to rankings following UFC 208 could see his stock rise higher when changes are made this week.

