Police Investigating Attempted Sexual Assault at Dana White’s Home (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Las Vegas police told MMAJunkie.com that Dana White and his family have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the alleged incident.

ORIGINAL:

An investigation is underway involving a sexual assault attempt inside the home of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White.

The Las Vegas Metro police have responded to a report of the attempted crime. The police told FOX5 that the incident reportedly involved juveniles during a party inside the house. Police say everyone involved is cooperating and investigators are conducting interviews.

Police noted that they received the report on Tuesday (Jan. 23). They have not disclosed any more information at this time. There’s no word on if White was present while the alleged sexual assault attempt occurred. Stick with MMANews.com for more details on this story as they become available.