Prelims For Mayweather-McGregor Draw 2,438,000 Viewers

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jose Borrego vs. Juan Heraldez
Image Credit: Getty Images

Viewership numbers for the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor have been released.

The FOX broadcast drew 2,438,000 viewers  (via MMAFighting.com). The FOX undercard featured two fights. Both of them were in the welterweight division. Juan Heraldez defeated Jose Miguel Borrego via unanimous decision. In a closer bout, Yordenis Ugas defeated Thomas Dulorme.

In addition to the FOX broadcast, 130,000 viewers saw the undercard through FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports Go streaming service.

This led into the pay-per-view (PPV) card headlined by Mayweather and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder McGregor. The PPV numbers have yet to be revealed for the event. Check out MMANews.com for the event’s results, highlights, interviews, post-fight press conference and more.

Jose Borrego vs. Juan Heraldez




