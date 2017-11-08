Prelims For UFC 217 Draw Impressive Numbers Despite FS1 Delay

Viewership numbers for the undercard of UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre have been released.

The FOX Sports 1 (FS1) broadcast drew 1,276,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com). The FS1 portion of the undercard was briefly moved to FS2 due to a college football game running past its expected end. In the featured preliminary bout, James Vick finished Joseph Duffy via TKO with one second left in the second round.

In addition to the FS1 broadcast, 20,856 viewers saw the undercard through FOX Now and the FOX Sports Go streaming service.

This led into the pay-per-view (PPV) card headlined by the middleweight title bout between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre. The PPV numbers have yet to be revealed for the event. Check out MMANews.com for the event’s results, highlights, interviews, post-fight press conference and more.