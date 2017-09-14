Press Release: M-1 Challenge 83 Takes Place on Sept. 23 in Kazan

M-1 Challenge 83 is right around the corner.

On Sept. 23, the event takes place in Kazan, Russia. Headlining M-1 Challenge 83 will be a light heavyweight clash between Mikhail Ragozin and Brandon Halsey. Ragozin is undefeated under the M-1 Global banner.

Peep the press release below:

“SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia (September 13, 2017) – The M-1 Challenge 83 main card is set for the first international mixed-martial-arts event ever held in the Republic of Tatarstan, September 23, in Kazan, Russia.

M-1 Challenge 83 will be streamed live from Kazan in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets.

World-class light heavyweight contenders Mikhail Ragozin (8-2-0, M-1: 3-0-0), representing New Stream Team, Storm School and Club Boets, and Brandon “Bull” Halsey (9-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0) are matched against each other in the main event, while Aleksander Doskalchuk (7-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0) takes on Vadim “Bad Santa” Malygin (11-2-1, M-1: 2-1-1).

Last May in his most recent action, 25-year-old Ragozin stopped Alan Bispo of Brazil, in the third round at M-1 Challenge 78. The Russian fighter hadn’t fought in M-1 Global competition since 2015.

Also scheduled to fight on the M-1 Challenge 83 card is undefeated Russian lightweight prospect Vladimir Kanunnikov (8-0-0), who will be making his M-1 Global debut against Georgian Raul Tutarauli (17-3-0, M-1: 5-1-0). American featherweight Nate “The Train” Landwehr (8-2-0) will also be making his M-1 Global debut versus veteran Russian fighter Mikhail Korobkov (13-2-1, M-1: 1-2-1), while Brazilian lightweight Diego (D’Avila) Davella (18-6-0, M-1: 1-1-0) takes on former Interim M-1 Challenge lightweight title challenger Alexey Nevzorov (12-3-0, M-1: 6-2-0), of Russia.

The M-1 Challenge 83 preliminary card will showcase local pro fighters such as Ruslan Khisamutdinov, Kirill Kuzmin and Lenar Suleymanov.”