Pressure is Key for Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has always been an aggressive fighter.

“Showtime” plans to continue doing that this Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 120 when he faces Dustin Poirier in the main event. The bout takes place live on FOX Sports 1 from Norfolk, Virginia.

“I’ve got to put him on his heels. I can’t let him move forward,” he said. “He’s a slow starter. He can’t put me and my back against the cage, so for us put him on his heels and punish him is really important.”

After a run at featherweight, Pettis decided to return to 155 pounds. He admitted the weight-cut was too much for him in his quest to make history.

“My goal was becoming a champion in two weight classes. But I can’t make the weight,” he said. “I’m ready to go out there and show people what I can do.

“It’s a long road (back to the title). There are so many good guys. I’m excited to feel the way I do. I’m ready to go.”