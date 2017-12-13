Preview: An Extended Look at the UFC 219 ‘Cyborg vs. Holm’ Championship Fight

The UFC closes up 2017 with UFC 219 on December30 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the main event, former bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg for the belt. A win would make Holm the first UFC female fighter to secure gold in multiple weight classes, joining Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Randy Couture and BJ Penn as the only ones to accomplish the feat overall.

Along with Cyborg vs. Holm, unbeaten lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov returns, taking on Edson Barboza in the co-main event.

Jimmie Rivera faces off against John Lineker, former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza takes on Cynthia Calvillo and former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit battles Neil Magny.

Below is the current fight card:

UFC Female Featherweight Championship

Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Holly Holm

• Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza

• Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. John Lineker

• Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Cynthia Calvillo

• Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny

• Flyweight: Louis Smolka vs. Matheus Nicolau

• Light Heavyweight: Michal Oleksijczyk vs. Khalil Rountree

• Featherweight: Myles Jury vs. Rick Glenn

• Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Marc Diakiese

• Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Omari Akhmedov

• Welterweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi