Professional Fighters League to Conclude 2017 With Charity Event

Professional Fighters League is giving back.

The final event of 2017, PFL: Washington D.C. will be a charity event to benefit the Fight For Children, the promotion announced recently. Action takes place November 2 from the Washington Hilton.

Fight For Children is a non-profit based in D.C. that serves to ensure all kids in the region receive quality early education and solid foundation for future success.

In the main event, former heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov will square off with Caio Alencar. Ivanov is 15-1 in his career, with Alencar sporting an 11-1 mark.

Also announced were fights between Lance Palmer and Steven Siler, Daniel Gallemore and Mike Kyle, and Josenaldo Silv and Timur Valiev.