Professional Fighters League: Weigh-In Results From Daytona

Weigh-ins for the first Professional Fighters League event took place on Thursday, making the four-fight card lineup official.

Jon Fitch will take on Brian Foster in a welterweight battle that will determine the top seed in the 2018 tournament once it begins.

Along with Fitch-Foster, Smealinho Rama takes on Ronny Markes, Joao Zeferino faces Herman Terrado and Jason High battles Caros Fodor.

The card airs live on NBC Sports Network Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Complete weigh-in results are below:

• Jon Fitch (170.8) vs. Brian Foster (170)

• Smealinho Rama (204.8) vs. Ronny Markes (206)

• Joao Zeferino (171) vs. Herman Terrado (169.6)

• Jason High (156) vs. Caros Fodor (155.6)