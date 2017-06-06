Profiling Bellator: NYC’s Michael Chandler, the Reigning Lightweight Champion

Not many fighters outside of the UFC can brag about holding wins over two former champions from inside the Octagon.

But Michael Chandler can.

The reigning Bellator lightweight titleholder will be part of the upcoming Bellator: NYC event from Madison Square Garden, defending his title against Brent Primus.

A former University of Missouri wrestling standout, Chandler (16-3) has recorded four consecutive wins, including a split decision victory over Benson Henderson this past November. Back in 2011, he topped Eddie Alvarez.

Both Henderson and Alvarez previously held the UFC lightweight title.

For Chandler, this is just another opportunity to market himself and proof without a shadow of a doubt that he is one of the top 155-pound fighters in the world today.

Two of his three career defeats came via split decision vs. Alvarez and Will Brooks, with many believing he was the winner on those nights. The other loss was a fourth round TKO defeat to Brooks.

Since that time, Chandler has been unstoppable, running through Derek Campos, David Rickels and Patricky “Pitbull” Freire before his 25-minute battle with Henderson.