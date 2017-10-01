Program Note: Countdown to UFC 216 Airs Today on FS1

Get started with UFC 216’s fight week with the debut of Countdown to UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee today on FOX Sports 1.

The pre-event hype show airs at 8 p.m. ET. Replays are scheduled throughout the remainder of the week leading up to Saturday night’s card, and MMA News will also have a replay as soon as it is made available.

UFC 216 features Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee meeting for the interim lightweight title and a possible 2018 bout with Conor McGregor.

Demetrious Johnson seeks to break the consecutive title defense mark when he puts his flyweight belt on the line vs. Ray Borg in the co-main event.

Other scheduled fights include Derrick Lewis vs. Fabricio Werdum, Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham and Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamman.