Programming Alert: ‘Countdown to UFC 214’ Debuts Monday on FS1

Dana Becker
There is really no better way to get prepared for a big UFC event than by catching the “Countdown” series.

The debut for “Countdown to UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2” is Monday night on FOX Sports 1. The series airs at 7 p.m. ET with replays scheduled throughout the remainder of the week leading up to Saturday’s mega-event.

In the headline bout, Daniel Cormier defends his light heavyweight title against the only fighter to defeat him, Jon Jones. Also, Tyron Woodley meets Demian Maia for the welterweight strap, while Tonya Evinger makes her UFC debut vs. Cris Cyborg for the female featherweight title.

