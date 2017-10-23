Promo: Bellator 186 Featuring Ryan Bader vs. Linton Vassell

Bellator has put together a top-notch promo for the upcoming Bellator 186 event.

The card features Ryan Bader defending his light heavyweight title against Linton Vassell in the main event on November 3 from the Bryce Jordan Center on the campus of Penn State University. The main card airs live on Spike.

Bader won the belt with a victory over Phil Davis earlier this year. He is a former winner of the Ultimate Fighter.

Ilima Macfarlane squares off against Emily Ducote in the co-main event to crown the first-ever Bellator female flyweight champion.

Also planned for the card are bouts pitting Davis vs. Leo Leite and Ed Ruth vs. Chris Dempsey. Davis, a former champion in Bellator, and Ruth are ex-Penn State wrestling standouts.