Promo: UFC Fight Night Now Features Ovince Saint Preux-Yushin Okami

The UFC has put together a new promo for Saturday’s event in Japan.

After an injury knocked Mauricio “Shogun” Rua out, the promotion signed former title contender Yushin Okami to headline from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan against Ovince Saint Preux.

Okami, who faced Anderson Silva for the middleweight title and left the promotion on a strong win streak, will move up to light heavyweight for the bout with Saint Preux.

The main card, along with several prelims, air live on FXX Saturday night.