Prospects Shine At Shamrock FC 291

This past weekend Shamrock FC 291 took place at the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, MO. A show that was packed with some of the best up and comers in the sport today. Something that’s not new for Shamrock FC.
Former University of Missouri wrestler, Jon Eblen made his Pro debut and did so with a bang. Finishing his opponent just 1:01 into the very first round. Listen to the interview with John above from pre-fight where he discusses how the transition has been to MMA.
Along with Eblen. Welterweight Anthony Goldfield made his Pro debut as well over the weekend and also impressed. Winning his fight via TKO as well in the very first round.
While those 2 made impressive pro debut’s, Bantamweight Matt Murray lost another close decision against 46 year old Raul Romero.
Shamrock FC is getting ready for a huge fall and their 300th show which will happen this November. Make sure to get all the latest happenings at http://shamrockfightingchampionships.com/ and follow them on twitter @Shamrock_FC.
Here are the full results:
Main Card Results
Garrett Mueller def Deron Carlis – Split Decision
Mike Doss def James Evans – TKO
Raul Romero def Matthew Murray – Unanimous Decision
Calen Born def Gary Westphal – TKO
Anthony Goldfield def Charlie Bottom – TKO
John Eblen def Wayne Collier – TKO
Undercard Results
Zach Scroggin def Drew Elrod – TKO
Ronnie Mayweather def Nikolas Folken – RNC
Spensor Fuerborn def Cameron Evans – TKO
Spencer Cox def Zach Rome – TKO
Cesar Morales def Trevor Barnes – TKO
Josh Easterly def Kaleb Young – TKO
Alan Vasquez def Edmund Coley – TKO