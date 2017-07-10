Prospects Shine At Shamrock FC 291

This past weekend Shamrock FC 291 took place at the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, MO. A show that was packed with some of the best up and comers in the sport today. Something that’s not new for Shamrock FC.

Former University of Missouri wrestler, Jon Eblen made his Pro debut and did so with a bang. Finishing his opponent just 1:01 into the very first round. Listen to the interview with John above from pre-fight where he discusses how the transition has been to MMA.

Along with Eblen. Welterweight Anthony Goldfield made his Pro debut as well over the weekend and also impressed. Winning his fight via TKO as well in the very first round.

While those 2 made impressive pro debut’s, Bantamweight Matt Murray lost another close decision against 46 year old Raul Romero.

Shamrock FC is getting ready for a huge fall and their 300th show which will happen this November. Make sure to get all the latest happenings at http://shamrockfightingchampionships.com/ and follow them on twitter @Shamrock_FC.

Here are the full results:

Main Card Results

Garrett Mueller def Deron Carlis – Split Decision

Mike Doss def James Evans – TKO

Raul Romero def Matthew Murray – Unanimous Decision

Calen Born def Gary Westphal – TKO

Anthony Goldfield def Charlie Bottom – TKO

John Eblen def Wayne Collier – TKO

Undercard Results

Zach Scroggin def Drew Elrod – TKO

Ronnie Mayweather def Nikolas Folken – RNC

Spensor Fuerborn def Cameron Evans – TKO

Spencer Cox def Zach Rome – TKO

Cesar Morales def Trevor Barnes – TKO

Josh Easterly def Kaleb Young – TKO

Alan Vasquez def Edmund Coley – TKO