Quick Hits: Cris Cyborg & Megan Anderson Want to Fight, Illustrated MMA Style Guide & More

The sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) can be difficult to keep track of. Here are some news bits to help get you up to speed.

Cyborg And Anderson On Tap?

Yesterday (May 1), Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Things got interesting when Cris Cyborg called in. Cyborg vacated the Invicta FC 145-pound gold, allowing Anderson to go from interim title holder, to the undisputed champion.

Cyborg expressed her desire to fight Anderson:

“I am very excited about this fight, and I called out this fight a long time, because I think she’s a 145-pounder. This fight was supposed to happen a long time ago, and then (it didn’t) happen because her manager talked to the UFC and thought she needed more time, needed more fights. But they think this is the real fight. This is the real fight for the belt at 145.”

When asked if this is a fight that interests her, Anderson had a quick response.

“Let’s make it happen.”

Illustrated MMA Style Guide

Phil Thompson of Cape Horn Illustration was kind enough to send over his illustration of the many styles of MMA by country and the year of origin. Everything from kickboxing, to vale tudo, and the many forms of wrestling are featured in this piece.

For more on Thompson’s work, you can visit www.capehorn-illustration.com. You can also follow him on Instagram. Below is the illustrated MMA style guide:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk – Look Into My Eyes

The official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has posted a new video showcasing strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She will defend her gold against Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 on May 13.

UFC Signs Former ACB Champion

Finally, the UFC has added Zabit Magomedsharipov to its roster. MMAFighting.com confirmed the signing initially reported by The MMA Kings. Magomedsharipov has a professional MMA record of 12-1 and is a former ACB featherweight title holder.

Cris Cyborg

0
