Quinten Culpepper Looking to Keep Fight With Steven Haag Standing (Exclusive)

Quinten Culpepper is set to take center stage this Saturday night (April 15).

He will headline Valor Fights 42 against Steven Haag inside Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee. It’ll be Culpepper’s third professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. He is 2-0 with a TKO and a submission.

Before his scrap with “Smooth,” Culpepper spoke with MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson. Culpepper believes his key to victory is keeping the fight standing:

“It goes for both of us with me and my coach. He watches the fights and he’ll do his research on (the opponent) if he feels it’s a good fight. And then of course I’ll take the time out of my day and night after training and look at film (to) kinda see what he likes to do, how he moves and whatnot. That’s not just with him, that’s for any fighter. I think I edge him on the stand-up and I don’t think he’s gonna be able to stand up with me and trade.”

While Culpepper has yet to go the distance, he isn’t afraid to throw leather for three rounds.

“I’m preparing to go three rounds with him. I know he just got off the fight that he had with Nick Ghertz. It was a lot of jiu-jitsu going back and forth. Like I said man, I’m trying to keep this fight standing. I’ll drag it out three rounds, keep him on his feet, peppering him up. If he can take it for three rounds, then so be it. I’m honestly trying to go out there and finish him with strikes, whether it’d be the first round, the second or the third round. It doesn’t matter.”

You can listen to the full interview below: