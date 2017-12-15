Quinton Jackson: American Fight Fans Are The Worst

Quinton Jackson doesn’t appreciate the nature of American fight fans.

Jackson will go down as a legend in the sport of mixed martial arts. With his time in Pride Fighting Championships and the Ultimate Fighting Championship, “Rampage” is looking for one last hurrah in Bellator.

While Jackson has earned an army of fans throughout his career, it isn’t all sunshine and roses. During a recent media scrum, he explained why (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’ve fought a couple different places in the world. I love America, I’m American, but I have to say that American fans are the worst. I have to say it. They can get mad at me. I said it, and it’s something they can work on. In America, you’ve got a lot of fair-weather fans, who be cheering for you hard and as soon as you lose a fight, you’re a bum and then they come at you on social media and they give you a lot of slack.”