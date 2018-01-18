Quinton Jackson Focused on Bellator Title, Not Being Entertaining

Quinton Jackson has prided himself on being entertaining, but he’s putting that to the side for now.

Jackson will meet Chael Sonnen in the opening round of Bellator’s heavyweight tournament. The bout was set to be the co-main event of Bellator 192, but was promoted as the headliner recently. “Rampage” has yet to hold gold under the promotion, but a win over Sonnen will get him one step closer to his goal.

That is why he plans on dialing back an entertaining fight style. He went a little more in-depth during a pre-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ve been quite honest about me being a part of MMA: I’ve always wanted to entertain the fans. But my No. 1 priority is to win this tournament. I think I can take a step back from trying to entertain the fans for this tournament.”