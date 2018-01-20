Quinton Jackson Follows ‘Strict Diet’ Despite Being a Heavyweight

Quinton Jackson appears to be taking the Bellator heavyweight tournament seriously.

“Rampage” will meet Chael Sonnen in an opening round bout for the tourney. It’ll take place tonight (Jan. 20) in the main event of Bellator 192. The action is going to be held inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Speaking to MMA H.E.A.T. “Rampage” said he’s been closely monitoring his eating habits to ensure he’s in the best shape possible (via MMAMania.com):

“Even though I’m fighting at heavyweight, I still follow a strict diet. And my coaches are assholes about it. I had to keep reminding them, like, ‘Look, guys, I’m a damn heavyweight.’ But I only had one cheat meal a week, and last week, my coaches didn’t even give me a cheat meal. Don’t you guys feel bad for me? I know I’m disciplined, I know that I’m really motivated to win this. This time, I gave up ketchup, and that’s something that I’ve really loved since I was a kid. I feel great.”