Quinton Jackson Further Explains Why he Says MMA is His Biggest Regret

Quinton Jackson has raised plenty of eyebrows this week.

“Rampage,” who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder, recently said his biggest regret was starting a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Many didn’t understand why someone who has had a significant amount of success in the sport would say entering it was his biggest regret.

For Jackson, it comes down to the time he spent away from those he loved. When the Bellator 205-pounder became an MMA fighter, he left Memphis to move to California.

During a recent press conference hyping up his Bellator 175 bout with Muhammad Lawal on March 31, Jackson went more in-depth on his biggest regret (via MMAFighting.com):