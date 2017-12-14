Quinton Jackson: I’d be Surprised if Chael Sonnen Can Take me Down

Quinton Jackson isn’t counting on being taken down by Chael Sonnen.

On Jan. 20, Jackson and Sonnen will do battle in the opening round of Bellator’s heavyweight tournament. The action takes place inside the The Forum in Inglewood, California. It’ll be the co-main event of Bellator 192.

Speaking to reporters during a media lunch, Jackson said he was confident in his ability to avoid Sonnen’s takedowns (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’d be surprised if Chael could take me down, because I’ve been concentrating a lot on wrestling and a lot on all different types of takedown defenses. My takedowns are getting better as a result. I’ve always been a defensive wrestler, but when I go into fights, I get so caught up in trying to knock people’s heads off that wrestling goes out the window.”

He went on to say that he’s hit and miss against wrestlers.

“When you’re trying to knock someone’s head off, and someone’s trying to take you down, it’s kind of weird. Once you find that happy medium, you can become a really good defensive wrestler in MMA. Sometimes I get it right, and sometimes I don’t.”