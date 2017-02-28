Quinton Jackson: ‘I’m Always Happy When Travis Browne Gets The Sh*t Beat Out of Him’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Quinton Jackson
Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Spike TV

Quinton Jackson is not a fan of Travis Browne.

The Bellator light heavyweight is set to compete against Muhammed Lawal in a rematch from their May 2014 match-up. They’ll meet again inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on March 31 for Bellator 175.

While “Rampage” is focused on “King Mo,” he took the time to talk about his beef with Browne. “Hapa” is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight. Browne was knocked out by Derrick Lewis a little over a week ago in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Jackson often live streams video games on Twitch.TV. During a recent session, Jackson went on a rant and said Browne “ripped me off” (via MMAMania.com):

“You guys know I don’t like Travis Browne. He trained one of my dogs and did a shit job and ripped me off and kept my money and didn’t pay me back and kept her too long. And she came back dumber than when she left! So, I’m always happy when Travis Browne get the s**t beat of out him. He trained my Cane Corso, actually. He did a s**t job. That was right when he got in the UFC, he did that. So he like f**ked me off. I’m like, ‘You little piece of s**t.’”

