Quinton Jackson: ‘I’m Always Interested in Fighting Wanderlei SIlva’

The rivalry between Quinton Jackson and Wanderlei Silva may not be over.

Jackson, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder, has competed against “The Axe Murderer” three times in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Silva finished “Rampage” in their first two encounters with knees. Jackson knocked out Silva in their third bout at UFC 92 back in Dec. 2008.

While both men once fought for Pride Fighting Championships (Pride FC) and UFC, they now find themselves in Bellator, which is considered the second biggest MMA promotion in the world today. Jackson’s next bout will be a rematch against Muhammad Lawal on March 31 at Bellator 175.

Meanwhile, Silva is set to make his Bellator debut inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. “The Axe Murderer” will go one-on-one with Chael Sonnen at the second Bellator pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Bellator recently held a pre-fight media conference call in anticipation of Bellator 175. During the conference, “Rampage” was asked if a fourth bout with Silva interests him. Jackson said despite not sharing a cage with Silva since 2008, he’d welcome another match-up (via MMAJunkie.com):